Top seeded players win in National Badminton

LAHORE: Pakistan’s No 1 ranked Murad Ali (KP), defending champion M Ali Larosh (WAPDA) , Muqeet Tahir (WAPDA) and Irfan Saeed (WAPDA) reached in the semifinals of the men singles event of the DHA 59th National Badminton Championship here at Defence Sports Complex on Friday.
While in ladies singles, defending champion & ranked No 1 Mahoor Shahzad (WAPDA), Alja Tariq (Balochistan), Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) and Ghazala Siddique (WAPDA) reached in the semi finals.
In the women doubles Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (WAPDA), Alja Tariq (Balochistan) & Sumiya Tariq (Army), Khizra Rasheed & Mehmoona (WAPDA) and Saima Waqas (WAPDA) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) reached in the semifinals.
In the men doubles, Yasir Ali & Abuzar Rasheed (HEC), Azeem Sarwar (WAPDA) & Murad Ali (KP), Irfan Saeed & Zunain Javed (WAPDA) and Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Raja Zulqarnain (WAPDA) qualify for the semi finals.
