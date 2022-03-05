 
Saturday March 05, 2022
US says Iran nuclear deal ‘close’

By AFP
March 05, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday that "a possible deal" on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but several sticking points have prevented an agreement and time is running out. Negotiators meeting in Vienna to try and salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, which is meant to prevent Tehran from acquiring an atomic bomb, have made "significant progress," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters, echoing other nations in recent weeks.

