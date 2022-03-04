Ehsaas Kafaalat cards distributed in Haripur

HARIPUR: Former provincial minister and Member Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan distributed the Ehsaas Kafaalat cards among the beneficiaries here on Thursday.

“The PTI government has launched Ehsaas Kafaalat programme to facilitate masses. And 10,000 women will directly benefit from the programme in Haripur,” the MPA told reporters after distribution of the Ehsaas Kafaalat cards here.

He said that the PTI government had decided to directly disburse the stipend of Rs14000 every six month without involvement of their male family members.

He said that the women registered under the Ehsaas Kafaalat programme would get the payment through the machine readable cards.

There were hundreds of non-deserving government servants registered under the BISP programme but the PTI government had introduced a more transparent method of registration and verification, he claimed. “And out of over 20,000 beneficiaries, 2200 women have so far been registered as genuine beneficiaries under the government devised criteria,” he went on to add.

He said that the government had made the process more transparent and flawless, which would help the truly deserving 10,000 families of Haripur to draw financial support from the government as the process of verification was still underway.