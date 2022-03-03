Derajaat festival begins in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: The four-day National Derajat Festival will begin today (Thursday) in Dera Ismail Khan district with a variety of sport and cultural activities.

An official statement said that the event is being held from March 3 to 6.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur while sharing details of the festival with journalists and local elders at the deputy commissioner office stated that a unique feature of the mega event was the holding of 2nd National Off-Road Jeep Rally in the suburban areas along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He said that Derajat Festival was being held at the city’s main sports stadium, with an objective to promote sports, cultural and traditional values of the area.