K-Electric allowed raising power tariff by Rs2.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday allowed K-Electric to increase power tariff by Rs2.90 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of January, local media reported.

The Nepra chairman said that the issue of low gas pressure did not seem to be resolved soon, adding that the power consumers would have to pay extra Rs300 million due to gas shortage.

The K-Electric officials told the Nepra chairman that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) needed more investments to provide gas to the K-Electric. “It seems both K-Electric and SNGPL are not ready for an agreement yet,” the Nepra chairman pointed out.



At this, the K-Electric officials said that the K-Electric itself had the capacity to generate 1,800MW of electricity. “The company will start a project to generate 900MW of electricity in the current month,” they added.