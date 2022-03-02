Tenders issued for NIPA hockey turf, Shikarpur sports hall

KARACHI: Sports Complex Shikarpur is to have a multipurpose sports hall while Nipa Hockey Stadium will have new blue synthetic hockey turf and digital scoreboard.
According to details, the engineering wing of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, the government of Sindh, has issued tenders in this regard.
The estimated cost of NIPA hockey stadium project is Rs80 million while the cost of construction of Sports Hall in Shikarpur is Rs50 million.
The projected date of completion of both the projects is June 2023. These are among the various development projects of the provincial government.
