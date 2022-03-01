Iranian Air Force commander calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of Iran called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday and discussed matters of professional and mutual interests.

Commander Iranian Air Force commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds manifested through strong ties between both air forces. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour to the Iranian Commander. Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.