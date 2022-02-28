Federal minister opens two-day agricultural exhibition in Sargodha

LAHORE: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam inaugurated a two-day agricultural exhibition organised by Punjab Agriculture Department at the campus of University of Sargodha.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani especially attended the agricultural exhibition. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said this is a first of its kind mega event in Sargodha district in which a large number of exporters of high value agriculture, farmers and other stakeholders are participating.

Holding this exhibition will further improve the linkages between farmers and the industry. Farmers will be able to learn about the latest production technology of fruits and vegetables. The provincial minister said efforts were being made to reach markets globally to increase the exports of agricultural products and this agricultural exhibition was a continuation of these efforts. About 75 stalls of local and domestic agricultural products, industry, agricultural machinery, fruits and vegetables have been set up at the exhibition.

The exhibition will help improve the high value agriculture chain and increase our agricultural exports, he added. Prior to the event, the agriculture department has so far organised three Pakistan Horti Expo and two Punjab Agri Expo exhibitions for the promotion of high value agriculture chain, which was attended by more than 35,000 visitors including importers, buyers and businessmen from abroad.

More than 40 delegations from different countries (Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Belarus and Ukraine etc) participated. Through these five exhibitions, business deals worth $13.2 million were made.

Addressing the function, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said steps were being taken to increase agricultural exports in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This exhibition held today in Sargodha district is one of those series. It will not only make the farmers aware of modern production technology but also increase the agricultural exports.

On this occasion, Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said under the ongoing project “Establishment of Model Farm Project” at a cost of Rs3.20 billion, practical training has been provided to farmers. Under this scheme, support has also been provided to the citrus industry (processing units) to improve their storage and value addition capacity. Apart from this, agricultural exhibitions are also being organised to increase the country’s agricultural exports.