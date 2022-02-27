Two killed over land dispute, four POs held

TAKHTBHAI: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when two groups traded fire over a piece of land in Qutabgarh Melzo Killay in the limits of Shergarh Police Station on Saturday.

The police said that Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Nawaz groups exchanged fire over property that left one person from each group dead.

They said that Muhammad Iqbal from one group and Muhammad Nawaz from the rival party killed in the clash while one Samiullah, the nephew of slain Iqbal sustained injuries.

The police have registered cross cases of murder and attempted to murder against the two parties and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the police arrested four proclaimed offenders, three facilitators and 11 suspects and seized weapons and narcotics in the crackdown going on in the jurisdiction of Lundkhwar Police Station. The police have registered cases and started an investigation against the accused.