Cop on polio duty shot injured in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable on polio duty sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him at Qayyum Nagar locality in the limits of Gomal University Police Station here on Friday.

The sources said that ex-serviceman identified as Khan Bahadur was deputed to provide security to polio vaccinators when he came under attack. It was learnt that unidentified men on a motorcyclist sprayed the cop with bullets, inflicting injuries on him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger.

A heavy contingent of the police arrived on the spot and launched a search operation. However, the attackers managed to escape from the scene after the attack. The police collected five bullet empties from the spot.