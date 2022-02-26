Fazal Mahmood formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Fazal Mahmood has been formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.
PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain presented a commemoration cap to his daughter Shaista Mahmood and a plaque to his son Shahzad Mahmood in a ceremony ahead of HBL PSL 7 Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
Fazal, who took 139 wickets in 34 Tests, was bestowed with the President’s Pride of Performance Award – the highest national literary award of Pakistan – in 1958. In 2012, he was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz – the second highest civilian award – in recognition of his services to Pakistan cricket.
