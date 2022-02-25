MCI tennis from 26th

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Twin City Tennis Championship is scheduled for February 26-27 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex.

The tournament to be contested in men singles, ladies singles, boys under 18 and girls under 18 events.

The Championship will start on Saturday at 9:30am and the final will be played on Sunday at 2pm.

Players from different cities Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Wah Cantt, Taxila and surroundings will participate in the event.