MCI tennis from 26th

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Twin City Tennis Championship is scheduled for February 26-27 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex.
The tournament to be contested in men singles, ladies singles, boys under 18 and girls under 18 events.
The Championship will start on Saturday at 9:30am and the final will be played on Sunday at 2pm.
Players from different cities Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Wah Cantt, Taxila and surroundings will participate in the event.
