RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on completion of five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad (RuF) on Tuesday said that the achievements and its success have been possible due to the blood of martyrs and the resilience of people.

“We salute the sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our people,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general said while quoting the COAS. He said the RuF launched on February 22, 2017, was aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long war on terror and eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country. “The RuF placed the security of people of Pakistan as the core objective.”

“Operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace,” the COAS said. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said the strategic intent of RuF was and is a peaceful, stable and normalised Pakistan where people’s confidence in the state is restored and terrorists are rendered completely ineffective by curtailing their freedom of action. “Every Pakistani is a soldier of operation under nation’s approach,” he said.

“The operation was launched with a two-pronged strategy. One focused on counter-terrorism and other on violent extremism. The strategy behind the RuF was to take part in the implementation of the National Action Plan,” the head of the military’s media wing explained.

Maj Gen Babar further explained that the RuF was based on four principles including ‘clear, hold, build and transfer’. As the operation was launched on February 22, 2017, hundreds of Ulema from all schools of thought agreed on a narrative ‘Pagham-e-Pakistan’, terming all kinds of terrorism as against the teachings and injunction of Islam.

The border management is also very much part of RuF and so far 95 per cent of Pak-Afghan and 78 per cent of Pakistan borders have been fenced. Moreover, around 650 border forts and posts have also been established at two borders.

As many as 717 cases of terrorism were referred to the military courts while 344 terrorists were given death penalties by these courts. As a part of the capacity enhancement of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), as many as 67 new wings of Frontier Corps were created while Pakistan Army also conducted extensive training of 40,000 personnel of police and 22,000 troops of Levies and Khasadars. In process of RuF, the troops also cleared areas from 60,000 landmines. Following the improvement of the security situation, several development projects were also completed in ex Fata areas.

Meanwhile, Australian Chief of Defence Force (CDF) General Angus J. Campbell called on General Bajwa, says the ISPR. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including military to military cooperation, overall regional security situation, current Afghan situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields, were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Australia. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations and defence cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability. He also assured to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels and pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.