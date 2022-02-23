Bilawal urges people to send ‘selected’ rulers home

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called upon the people to come forward and fulfill their political and moral obligation to get the country and nation rid of the fake and selected rulers.

"The nation has to select Kaptan or Pakistan as both cannot go together anymore," he told the media during his visit to Hathian House to offer condolences to Asad Khan on the death of his father Rahimdad Khan.

Rahimdad Khan was a senior PPP leader and former provincial minister, who had died some time ago. PPP leaders, including Faisal Karim Kundi, Najmuddin Khan, Amjad Afridi, Humayun Khan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Tehmash Khan, former Provincial Assembly speaker Kiramatullah Khan Chagharmatti, Shuja Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

"This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of petroleum products, electricity, gas and other essential commodities, including food and medicines and unemployment have multiplied the miseries of the poor," Bilawal said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had mortgaged the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

He said that the country was at the verge of bankruptcy owing to the flawed foreign and economic policies of the incompetent rulers. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had ruined the country because of taking huge loans from the international financial institutions. He said the poor were yearning for two times meal due to the unbridled price-hike of essential commodities and medicines. "The masses are now fed up with this incapable government and they want to get rid of it as soon as possible," the PPP leader believed.

The PTI government, Bilawal added, had failed on all fronts to provide relief to the masses. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country, and his government is worse than the dictatorship," he alleged.

He said that the rulers' imprudent policies had left Pakistan isolated in the comity of nations. The PPP chairman said that Transparency International's report suggested that corruption had increased manifold during the PTI rule while masses were still being deceived through hollow slogans.

He lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on his pledges he made during the election and betraying the people. "The PPP long march would prove a last nail in the coffin of PTI government and the nation would soon get rid of the incompetent rulers," Bilawal said and added that the PPP workers and supporters were ready to render any sacrifice to send this fake government home on March 8.

He praised the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the resilience and steadfastness against terrorism and militancy, saying the masses of this province had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war on terror in the yester years.

He alleged that the president and prime minister had bowed to the terrorists. Bilawal criticized the government steps to gag the free media and said that PPP would challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) in the court. He said that PPP always believed in freedom of expression and would fight for the rights of journalists at all forums.