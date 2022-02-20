Suspected robber killed in Buffer Zone shootout

A Taimuria police station team claimed shooting dead a suspected robber in an encounter in Buffer Zone on Saturday.

The team was patrolling the area in a mobile when it got information of a mugging attempt in Buffer Zone’s Sector-16A. The mobile rushed to the scene, but on seeing the cops two suspects opened fire. The law enforcers retaliated and arrested one suspect in an injured condition, but his companion fled.

The injured robber was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified Malik Altaf.

The police seized a 30-bore pistoal, two cellphones and a motorcycle from his possession. Investigations showed that the robber was in number of robbery and other criminal cases.

Car thief arrested

Personnel of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested a key suspect of a car theft gang and recovered a stolen car on Saturday.

Police said Khalid Makrani Baloch was a resident of the Hub Chowki area. They said he was a habitual criminal, and besides stealing cars he was also a buyer of stolen vehicles.

The suspect admitted to buying 10 to 15 stolen cars and as many motorcycles in Panjgur, Balochistan.

He also admitted to buying vehicles from Karachi thieves Naik Mohammad, Jahanzeb and Jamil Mota. A hunt is on to arrest his fugitive accomplices and for the recovery of more vehicles.

The cops recovered a car, AQZ-066, which they said was a stolen property of the Malir City police station.