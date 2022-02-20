From COAS to soldier, everyone behind PM: minister

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that everyone in the army — from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar (COAS) Javed Bajwa to a common soldier — stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The citizens of Pakistan stand behind PM Imran Khan as well," the information minister said while speaking in Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" hosted by Shahzad Iqbal on Saturday.

Fawad said the army and Imran Khan have extremely close ties.

The federal minister said a person should have the tendency to resolve issues amicably and work along with the institutions. "If soldiers are being martyred in Kargil and if then PM (Nawaz Sharif) goes to India to expand his steel business, who will stand by him?"

Fawad Chaudhry said when the PMLN was in government, they were unpopular and their ties with the institutions were not good as well. The information minister claimed the Nawaz Sharif-led party had failed to rule Pakistan. "Institutions want to see a person in charge who is loyal to Pakistan," Fawad added.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the ruling party, PTI, launching a campaign in order to counter the Opposition’s efforts to bring a no-trust motion.

Fawad Chaudhry said that a misunderstanding should be removed: army and judiciary are the groups of middle class. They want to see such a leader who is loyal to Pakistan and whose interests should be in Pakistan and whose properties should not be in London and America.

Meanwhile, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that the government did not face any threat from the opposition parties as there were fissures within their own ranks, local media reported.

He said that the government and establishment were on the same page on all issues of national importance. “On the other hand, opposition parties are divided on all the national issues,” he said, adding that opposition was trying to strike a deal with the establishment.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he pointed out that both the PDM and the PPP had given separate dates for their long marches. He said the opposition parties would not get anything from their protest campaigns but these would only add to the difficulties of the people.

The minister claimed, “We have majority both in the Centre and Punjab province, and the allies have stood by the government."

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said those in the opposition parties were facing corruption cases and they were hiding behind court adjournments. He said that the government's initiative of gauging the performance of various ministries should be commended.

He said Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was ranked the top performer on the basis of his performance.