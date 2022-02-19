 
Saturday February 19, 2022
National

Corona claims three more lives in Faisalabad

February 19, 2022

FAISALABAD: Three more COVID-19 patients died here on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,336 in the district and 36 more persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

