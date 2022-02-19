COAS in Belgium: Pakistan, Belgium to enhance military ties

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Belgium will optimise military-to-military ties particularly in the field of defence production, training, counter terrorism and intelligence domains.
It was agreed in a high level meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Belgian Defence officials, including Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Defence Chief Admiral Michel Hofman and Chief of Staff of the Land Component, Belgium Major General Pierre Gerard.
During the meetings matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and bilateral relations were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium whereas Belgian dignitaries acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces. They also appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and reiterated the desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all sectors.
