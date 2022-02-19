Sanjrani opens office in ICT to promote commercial activities for Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday inaugurated an office in the federal capital to promote commercial activities of Gwadar, saying the CPEC projects would not only bring development in Balochistan but entire country.

He said the Gwadar port would prove to be one of the biggest economic hubs in the world. According to the Senate Secretariat, the office was established by Rafi Group. The chairman said that ports play a key role in the development of a country, therefore, we have introduced Gwadar as an active port in the world and there is no denying the fact that it occupies immense geographical importance.

“Gwadar will prove to be important for the development of whole region. The role of Gwadar port will be an important milestone in the development of the country, where there are vast opportunities for investment and trade, as domestic and foreign investors can take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

Talking about its geographical importance, the Senate chairman said that Gwadar is central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding the positive results of CPEC projects would boost the economy of entire country. Investors are showing interest in Gwadar and it is expected that five billion dollars would be invested by next year.

He appreciated the efforts of Rafi Group in the development of Gwadar, saying that a number of companies from the private sector have expressed interest in investing in Gwadar and the government is in touch with them.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Chairman Rafi Group, gave a detailed briefing to the Senate chairman regarding the projects launched in Gwadar.

Sanjrani was accompanied by Senate Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmedzai, Senator Abdul Qadir and Senator Ahmed Khan.