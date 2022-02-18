Covid-19 claims four more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Thursday. According to a health department spokesperson, COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,333 in the district and 36 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours. He said 673 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector healthcare outlets during the same period. He said so far 27,674 patients had recovered from the sickness while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 324. He said 119 beds were allotted at the Allied Hospital and 52 at the DHQ hospital.
SUKKUR: A woman identified as Dr Amber Chandio,was killed in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Hyderabad Police said that in...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police have included former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Peoples Medical University, Nawabshah,...
RIYADH: In Saudi Arabia, 28,000 women applied for the position of bullet train diver, international media reported....
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday observed that in order to clear the...
Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through Nadra after verification of her family
SUKKUR: Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday said the environmental...
Comments