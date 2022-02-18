Covid-19 claims four more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Thursday. According to a health department spokesperson, COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,333 in the district and 36 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours. He said 673 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector healthcare outlets during the same period. He said so far 27,674 patients had recovered from the sickness while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 324. He said 119 beds were allotted at the Allied Hospital and 52 at the DHQ hospital.