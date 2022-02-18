BJP MP tells Muslim women: No need of Hijab outside where there is Hindu Samaj

BJP lawmaker tells Muslim women to wear hijab in madrassas and that it "shouldn’t be worn in schools or colleges."

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has come forward with a controversial statement regarding the ongoing outrage over hijab (headscarves) in India.

Addressing an event in Bhopal, the Lok Sabha MP told Muslim women in India: “There’s no need to wear hijab outside, you can wear it in your homes as women are worshipped here in India.”

Thakur — who is well-known for making incendiary comments — also stated that women "who do not feel safe or face any trouble at home need to wear hijab." According to ANI, Thakur said: “No need to wear hijab outside where there is Hindu Samaj, it should be worn against those who see you with evil eyes.”



She further told Muslim women to wear hijab in madrassas, adding that it "shouldn’t be worn in schools or colleges." Her comments came amid the ongoing hijab row that begin in India’s Karnataka state where Muslim hijabi students are being denied entry into colleges.

In the last few weeks, several videos have surfaced of young hijabi Muslim women being heckled by Hindu men in saffron scarves. The BJP government in the state has also backed the dress code and insists that Muslim women comply.

Petitions have been filed against the decision arguing what one chooses to wear is a fundamental right. As for now, the Karnataka High Court has temporarily banned students from wearing hijab at educational institutes.