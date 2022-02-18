Denmark frees ex-intelligence chief

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an ex-military intelligence chief held in custody for more than two months on suspicion of leaking confidential documents.

The details of the investigation into Lars Findsen are classified, but the case comes in the wake of a scandal regarding the Danish intelligence services’ cooperation with the US National Security Agency (NSA).

Former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen is also being investigated for allegedly divulging state secrets in the matter. The Supreme Court said Findsen, the former head of the FE military intelligence service.