COAS meets president, PM, discusses security, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi separately, and discussed security and other issues.
In his meeting with the prime minister, he discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army. According to a brief statement, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two sides shared views on the Pak Army professional matters.
General Bajwa briefed President Dr Arif Alvi on professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against terrorist elements. During the meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, they discussed the national security and regional situation, a press release said.
The COAS informed the president the armed forces were committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country. The president paid rich tribute to the security forces, who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and the merged tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces, which had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.
KARACHI: Mr Knut Ostby, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan, on Monday visited the Sindh Education Foundation ,...
ISLAMABAD: Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi has been appointed 'Chairman' Board of Directors Ignite Pakistan. Kazmi is...
SUKKUR: The Naukot Police, after seven days of the gang-rape incidents with two girls, have arrested the main accused,...
SUKKUR: Six people, including a woman, were killed on Monday in a clash that broke out between three brothers over the...
RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mubashir Hussain Awan has declared the PML-N leader Capt Safdar and...
PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the public would...
Comments