COAS meets president, PM, discusses security, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi separately, and discussed security and other issues.

In his meeting with the prime minister, he discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army. According to a brief statement, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two sides shared views on the Pak Army professional matters.

General Bajwa briefed President Dr Arif Alvi on professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against terrorist elements. During the meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, they discussed the national security and regional situation, a press release said.

The COAS informed the president the armed forces were committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country. The president paid rich tribute to the security forces, who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and the merged tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces, which had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.