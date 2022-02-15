One more Covid-19 patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 1,325 in the district and 26 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,218 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector healthcare units during the same period. He said so far 27,540 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 338.

He said 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ hospital, and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 45 patients are getting treatment at the Allied Hospital, 23 At DHQ Hospital and seven at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover, 263 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

47 SHOPKEEPERS FINED: Price Control Magistrates Monday fined 47 shopkeepers to the tune of Rs 89,000 for overcharging.

The price magistrates inspected different markets and checked prices of goods, sale of food items at fixed prices, and imposed fines of various denominations on vendors for making unprofitable profits.

8 MORE BEGGARS ROUNDED UP: Social Welfare Department detained eight more habitual beggars on Monday.

According to Focal Person Anti-Beggary Operation/Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir, Anti-Beggary Squad took the beggars into custody from Bilal Chowk, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Allied Moor, Sarshmir Road, Sargodha Road, Lathani Pli Sargodha Road, Kailash Mills Chowk, Millat Town and handed over them to police.