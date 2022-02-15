Two girls among 5 killed in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: At least five persons, including two girls, were killed in different parts of the district, police and eyewitnesses said on Monday.

One Sajid Mahmood, a local jeweller, and his friend Muhammad Azam were riding a motorcycle heading to Haripur city when a pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit them near Abdullahpur on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in the limits of Kot Najeebullah Police Station.

The two persons fell off the motorcyclist due to the collision and died on the spot. A girl identified as Sumaira Bibi, 17, daughter of one Murtaza, died when a van hit a motorcyclist near Sera-e-Gadaee village on the GT Road.

Her father Murtaza escaped unhurt in the road accident. One Shamraiz, a resident of Danna village, was killed when his tractor-trolley plunged into a roadside gorge due to over-speeding near Badhora village.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in the Kulali village. The police quoting the family sources said that Mussarat Bibi, 18, went to her father’s livestock farm situated next to the family home to feed the buffaloes, but she failed to return home.

When her family members went to the farm, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan. The family claimed that the girl had committed suicide as she was fed up with life due to her protracted illness. The police started an investigation into the incident.