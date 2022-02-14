Giuliani considers giving testimony to Capitol attack committee

WASHINGTON: Rudolph Giuliani, who was prominent in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, is considering giving testimony to the congressional committee investigating the deadly January 6 Capitol insurrection, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The specter of evidence from Trump’s former attorney and close adviser about maneuverings inside the White House in early 2021 to prevent Democrat Joe Biden taking office comes at the end of an already turbulent week for the former Republican US president.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump took boxes of records, including top secret documents, with him to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida retreat, when he left office, in possible violation of strict government record-keeping laws.

And an upcoming book from the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman claims that Trump periodically clogged White House toilets by attempting to flush away printed papers. Trump has denied the allegations.