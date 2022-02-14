Giuliani considers giving testimony to Capitol attack committee

WASHINGTON: Rudolph Giuliani, who was prominent in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, is considering giving testimony to the congressional committee investigating the deadly January 6 Capitol insurrection, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
The specter of evidence from Trump’s former attorney and close adviser about maneuverings inside the White House in early 2021 to prevent Democrat Joe Biden taking office comes at the end of an already turbulent week for the former Republican US president.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump took boxes of records, including top secret documents, with him to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida retreat, when he left office, in possible violation of strict government record-keeping laws.
And an upcoming book from the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman claims that Trump periodically clogged White House toilets by attempting to flush away printed papers. Trump has denied the allegations.
HONOLULU: The top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States declared their unity against North Korea on...
WINDSOR, Canada: Canadian police resumed operations on Sunday to clear a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led...
MANILA: The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival...
Ag AFPKYIV: Ukraine on Sunday vowed to keep its airspace open to international travel despite Western warnings that...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Hundreds rallied in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on Sunday to commemorate the victims of...
JAKARTA: At least 10 Indonesians died after tidal waves swept away a group of people meditating on a beach during...
Comments