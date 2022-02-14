Road safety

The number of road accidents across the country is rising. According to a report published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, over 55,000 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Pakistan in the last decade. These accidents are caused by damaged roads and poor enforcement of traffic rules. For instance, it is difficult to find an undamaged road in Lahore these days. Open gutters, potholes and garbage embellish almost all roads.

If the authorities ever do decide to work on any road, the work is of bad quality due to the fact that they use poor quality material – or untrained workers make the situation worse. The relevant authorities should look into the matter and take concrete measures to fix the problem once and for all.

Haris Abdullah

Lahore