Boxing camp from March 2

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has decided to hold a camp for the Commonwealth Games from March 1.

“Yes, we have decided to hold a camp for the Commonwealth Games from March 1 at the WAPDA Sports Complex Lahore. We are going to hold it by ourselves as so far we have not been promised any support by the government,” the PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ in an interview on Saturday.

“We will put 15 male and three female fighters in the camp as we plan to send four male and one female to Birmingham for featuring in the Commonwealth Games,” Nasir said.

The Commonwealth Games are slated to be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8. Coaches Arshad Hussain and Zaigham Maseel and a trainer from Army will train the boxing lot for the important event.

Pakistan last won a silver medal around eight years ago in the Commonwealth Games when the now professional fighter Mohammad Waseem clinched silver in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Nasir disclosed that the PBF plans to field boxers in the Birmingham Games in three lower weights and a heavyweight. “We have some good fighters in the lower weights and in heavyweight we have Sanaullah and a fighter from Army,” Nasir said.

“Zohaib Rasheed who recently clinched bronze medal in the ASBC Under-22 Boxing Championship in Tashkent is also there. He is a good boxer. He has some weaknesses and I have discussed these with coach Zaigham Maseel and we will work over them and hopefully he will turn out to be a good boxer. He has good height and long limbs,” said Nasir. “If we are able to continue our camp properly then I am hopeful we will win a medal in Birmingham this time,” Nasir hoped. “We are also looking forward to getting a sponsor and one party has 50 percent agreed. If we are able to get its support it will be a big boost for us as we not only have to send boxers to England for Commonwealth Games but we also have to feature in the Islamic Games and Asian Games,” Nasir said.

“In the Asian Games we intend to field seven male and three female fighters. There is also a chance to hold two camps then. I hope the things will go smoothly and we are to do everything by ourselves it seems,” Nasir observed.

He said the PBF also plans to hold an inter-departmental event by the end of May or in the start of June. “We are also working on that. It will help us get the fittest fighters as departments will work harder to prepare their lot much better for the inter-departmental event. We are exploring different options. Our main aim is to bring improvement in Pakistan’s performance in international circuit,” Nasir said.

Nasir said the PBF is trying to convince DHA Lahore to give the federation a youth national event besides the senior competition which was very successful last time. “It will be a great breakthrough if we are able to do so,” Nasir was quick to add.

He said a professional league is very much on cards but it could not be organised during the last two years because of Covid-19 situation.

“Once the things turn better we will go for it, definitely,” Nasir signed off.