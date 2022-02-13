Unseeded Ivan stuns Aldiyar in ITF Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Ivan Iutkin (Russia) emerged as surprise package of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis, winning the boys’ singles in an emphatic style at the PTF/DA Complex courts Saturday.

The Russian stunned fifth seed Aldiyar Abzhan (Kazakhstan) in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

There was no surprise in the girls final as top seed Andra Izabella Sirbu (Romania) annexed the title in an exciting two-set match against second seed Tamara Ermakova (Russia) 7-6(2), 7-5.

The ITF Juniors event has brought to the fore some astute and buoyant young ones who look skillful, talented and gifted and are likely to become an agreeable batch of tennis professionals speedily.

The boys singles final lasted just 40 minutes. Ivan Iutkin displayed aggressive game and did not allow his opponent to settle down throughout the match.

In the first set Ivan broke the 4th, 6th, and 9th game of Aldiyar and wrapped up the set 6-3.

In the second set, Ivan showed remarkable speed and exhibited excellent tennis, easily winning the second set.

“I knew I had a chance. I played aggressive tennis throughout and continued with the same vein in the final, knowing well that I can tame the fifth seed,” Ivan Iutkin said after winning the title.

Top seed Andra Izabella Sirbu defeated Tamara Ermakova (Russia) 7-6(2), 7-5. The final lasted almost two hours.

Tamara Ermakova took a flying start to break the 1st and 3rd game of Andra with a lead of 4-0 in the opening set. Andra Izabella fought back bravely and played excellent tennis from the baseline to get on equal terms 4-4.

At this stage both the players held their serves and the score went up to 6-6 all.

In the tie break, Andra Sirbu again took lead by displaying exhilarating tennis to wrap up the tie break at 7-2.

In the second set, Tamara again took 4-1 lead by breaking the 4th game of Andra Izabella by hitting some incredible shots.

Andar Izabella changed the pattern of the game; not only did she level the set at 5-5 all but also broke Tamara, getting a decisive 6-5 lead.

Andra retained her serve to win the set and final 7-5.

Mars Argun (TUR), Esref Kaan Kacar (TUR), Mohammad Ali (CAN), and Yahya Musa Luni (GBR) qualified for the main draw of Dilawar Abbas ITF International that kicks off with the main round on Monday.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and President Islamabad Tennis Association, graced the occasion as chief guest whereas Afan Aziz, CEO of the AJ Towers (Aziz Group), as a guest of honor distributed the prizes amongst the winners and runner-up.

Earlier Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, witnessed the girls singles final and interacted with the participating players, coaches, parents and officials.