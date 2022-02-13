Mehdi wins seniors, Parkha ladies segment in WAPDA golf

LAHORE: Col Asif Mehdi surged ahead to be the seniors champion while Parkha Ijaz turned out to be the ladies champion in the 4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship here on Saturday.

The seniors amateur segment and ladies event concluded after 36 holes in the ongoing championship in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course and while the main championship moves into the final phase, Col Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison surprised his adversaries. And of all the persons the aspirant at the receiving end was his club mate and equally capable Tariq Mehmood.

At the end of the 36 holes contest earmarked for the senior amateurs, Col Asif Mehdi ended up with an aggregate score of 161 (82 plus 79) and at same aggregate score was placed Tariq Mehmood (77 plus 84) and as per rules the winner is the one who has the better score on the last 18 holes.