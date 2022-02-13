Noor joins Quetta, Hassan replaces Nawaz

LAHORE: Afghanistan’s U19 cricketer Noor Ahmed has joined Quetta Gladiators for the remaining matches in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

Noor, who was busy representing his country in the recently concluded ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, will be available for upcoming PSL 7 matches, said the franchise.

Quetta suffered a major setback the other day when all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz got injured ahead of their first match of the second leg. Since the all-rounder has been ruled out of the remaining matches of PSL 7, Quetta Gladiators have announced Hassan Khan as his replacement.

Nawaz got navicular bone fracture. It is a big loss for Quetta Gladiators as Nawaz was aiding the team in both batting and bowling. Scoring quick runs at the end and picking up crucial wickets, Nawaz was a primary part of the Gladiators squad.

Hassan Khan is a young left-arm spinner who was decent in his debut season in 2017 with Quetta Gladiators. The technical committee has approved the replacement and Quetta Gladiators will hope to see a spark from the young spinner in the second round of PSL 7.