Saturday February 12, 2022
Sports

1st Muslim Sports Tennis Trophy from 19th

February 12, 2022

KARACHI: The 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championships is to commence from February 19 at Union Club here.

The singles events to be played are for men’s, wheelchair, under-15, under-11, and under-7 while a doubles event for men will also be played.

The event will also have in-house events for school kids, soft tennis singles, and beach tennis singles on February 20.

