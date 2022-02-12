1st Muslim Sports Tennis Trophy from 19th

KARACHI: The 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championships is to commence from February 19 at Union Club here.
The singles events to be played are for men’s, wheelchair, under-15, under-11, and under-7 while a doubles event for men will also be played.
The event will also have in-house events for school kids, soft tennis singles, and beach tennis singles on February 20.
