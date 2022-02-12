Gold falls Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs250 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs125,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs214 to Rs107,425.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $8 to $1,826 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
LONDON: Oil prices rose 2 percent on Friday after the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tight, but...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Friday prescribed regulatory framework for fixed rate...
KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company on Friday announced resumption of gas supplies to all CNG stations that are...
LAHORE: The state has done its bit by increasing salaries of low paid employees by 15 percent, but the majority of...
London: Britain's economy grew by a record 7.5 percent last year on easing Covid curbs after a pandemic-driven...
ISLAMABAD: PTCL top official on Friday ruled out possibility of any merger or acquisition on fixed line or cellular...
Comments