Gold falls Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs250 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs125,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs214 to Rs107,425.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $8 to $1,826 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.