Common suspect involved in deaths of Dr Nimrita, Dr Nausheen

SUKKUR: The medical report into the death of Dr Nausheen Kazmi has found DNA matching with the DNA found on Dr Nimrita Amarta Maher Chandani’s viscera, establishing the likely involvement of a single suspect in the apparent killing/suicide of both the medical students.

According to the DNA analysis conducted by the LUMS University, Jamshoro, on Dr Nausheen Kazmi’s viscera, the DNA found on Kazmi, has matched with that of Nimrita Amarta Maher Chandani, highlighting the suspicions of the involvement of a single suspect in the foul play.

Dr Nausheen Kazmi, a fourth-year MBBS student, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room at the Larkana’s Chandka Medical College on November 24 last year, while earlier Dr. Nimrita Amarta Maher Chandani, BDS final-year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, was found dead in similar circumstances in her hostel room in Larkana on September 16, 2019. Both the deaths were declared suicides, while the heirs of the victims rejected that to be the cause of death and sought judicial inquiries.

The DNA analysis conducted by LUMS on Dr Nausheen Kazmi connects one person to both incidents. The forensic report highlights that the samples collected from both victims match with the DNA profile of ‘one man’. Samples obtained from Dr Nausheen’s body and clothes share “50pc alleles” with a male DNA profile found in the Dr Nimrita case, the report said.

Both the mysterious deaths stirred the country with demands for justice to the victims’ families. While the police were groping in the dark, the CJ SHC ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Dr Nausheen Kazmi. The DNA analysis was also part of the same inquiry.

Meanwhile Vice-Chancellor, Benazir Bhutto Medical University, convened a high-level meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Anila Attaur Rahman after the DNA reports of Dr Nausheen’s DNA and Dr. Nimrita Kumari’s came to fore. The meeting expressed its strong concern over the public release of the DNA report, calling it an attempt to tarnish the medical university’s image.

The Legal Adviser of the University, Advocate Sarfraz Ali Abbasi, termed the public release of the DNA report misconduct, violation of the court orders and attempt to influence the judicial inquiry. Abbasi said no laboratory can release a DNA report without any court order. It is the prime responsibility of the laboratory to share its report confidentially with the court. The meeting was attended by Professor Safdar Ali Sheikh, Prof. Alam Ibrahim

Siddiqui, Professor Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, Registrar Dr. Syed Qarar Shah, Principal Chandika Medical College Prof. Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh, Principal Dental College Prof. Syed Yousuf Shah, Forensic expert Prof. Dr. Hassan Saleem, Histopathologist, University Hostel Provost, Security in-charge, Legal Adviser Sarfraz Ali Abbasi, officers and media coordinator also attended the meeting.