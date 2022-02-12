All set for city marathon tomorrow

All the arrangements for the Commissioner Karachi’s City Marathon 2022, which is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday), have been finalised. The marathon will start at the Moin Khan Academy in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The Karachi commissioner, Mohammad Iqbal Memon, would pay a visit to the academy on Saturday morning to review the arrangements for the marathon and would be briefed by the organising committee.

While Memon will inaugurate the event, its guest of honour will be Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who will also give away the prizes. The marathon administration has decided to set up kiosks at different places in all the seven districts of the city for the registration in the third commissioner Karachi marathon.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, citizens can also register themselves for the marathon online at apcp-pak.live/online_registration. The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to make all possible arrangements for the citizens to access the registration process by setting up kiosks at prominent locations in their districts.

The deputy commissioners were also told to approach educational institutions to invite youths for participating in the marathon. The commissioner expressed the hope that the event would help the government promote atmosphere of peace and harmony among the people.

He added that the Sindh government was aiming to hold regular marathon events as well as promote sports in the city in general. The marathon would begin on Sunday, February 13, at 10am. General public would participate in three categories in addition to the special category of veterans.

In the green category, people under 19 years would participate, while the red category would be for people above 19 and under 29 years. The third category would be blue, in which citizens above 29 years would participate.

Arrangements have also been made for races for children with disabilities and families. After starting from the Moin Khan Academy, the marathon would pass through Khayaban-e-Tipu and Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue to Captain Farhan Shaheed Park, form where it would go to Khayaban-e-Ittehad before returning to the academy.

Camps on six different locations would be established where water, washroom facilities, first aid, food stalls and shuttle services would be provided.