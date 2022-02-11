Chairman WAPDA Golf begins

LAHORE: The 4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship got into action here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Thursday.

On the opening day the activity centered around the esteemed ladies and also the senior category playing amateurs.

At the conclusion of the first 18 holes, Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Garrison appeared outstanding and surfaced as the leader with a gross score of 77.

Rashid Akbar is at second place with a score of gross 80 while at a score of gross 82 Asim Tiwana is at third.

In the Ladies Category, the one who stands out is Iman Ali Shah with a score of gross 75.