Wednesday February 09, 2022
National

Trader shot dead in Lahore

February 09, 2022

LAHORE: A trader was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Muhammad Ashfaq dealt in iron and steel and had a set-up in Shadbagh. On the day of the incident, he was approaching his workplace when shot dead.

