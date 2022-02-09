Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur Sadr police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition worth millions of rupees. In a media briefing, DSP Bahawalpur Sadr Circle Fayyazul Haq said during routine checking police searched a car and recovered 73 pistols, four rifles, one pump-action gun and one 7MM gun alongside more than 16,500 bullets on Northern Bypass Road near Lashkar De Goth. He said police arrested and booked accused Amin Saddique.