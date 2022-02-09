Karachi-leg concludes as HBL PSL action shifts to Lahore

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League(PSL) after having completed the first leg at Karachi has now shifted to Lahore.

The tournament will now resume in Lahore on Thursday(tomorrow) with Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars (six points apiece), Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (zero point).

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have lost three matches so far. With a better run rate, Zalmi is fourth on the points table followed by Gladiators.

Karachi Kings have not yet tasted victory in the seventh edition of PSL. The Kings, who have lost five matches in a row, are last in the points table.

Now it would be exciting to witness how Lahore would handle the pressure as being the host at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A total of 19 matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for which the people of Lahore are eagerly awaiting. Children and adults alike are looking forward to watching the exciting matches of HBL PSL.

Besides the Gaddafi Stadium, the management has also finalised the arrangements for the matches at the Nishtar Park. The law enforcing agencies has made arrangements for the players security from their hotel of stay and their travel routes to the stadium.

Besides security, other arrangements for the matches have also been finalized. Gaddafi Stadium looks fully prepared for the matches while a security plan has also been drawn up. At the beginning of the matches, Gaddafi Stadium will be taken over by Pakistan Army and Rangers.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja is excited to see the challenge each team is posing to their opponents in the PSL and believes that the Lahore leg is going to be more exciting.

“The matches here will be extraordinary and I requested the people of Lahore to march towards the stadium in maximum numbers,” Raja said.

He also acknowledged the decision of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to allow the full capacity crowd from February 16.

“PSL is a world-class event, if more spectators come to the stadium, the festival will be decorated,” he said.

Raja expected a good crowd would witness the exciting matches of PSL 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.He also lauded the decision of NCOC of allowing children aged below 12 to enter the stadium. “Such events are held especially for the children. Children under 12 years of age will enhance the glitter of the marquee event,” he said.

The former champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – Peshawar Zalmi and their hard-hitting English batter – Liam Livingstone has arrived in the city of Lahore for the remainder of the ongoing PSL 7.

Livingstone, who landed in Lahore for the second phase of the mega event, will join the squad after completing a three-day mandatory isolation period.

Furthermore, the remaining squad of the Zalmi has also landed in the city for the second phase of the league.