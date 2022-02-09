City of gardens

This refers to the letter ‘RUDA blowback’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan (February 4). As the population of Punjab increases by leaps and bounds – in spite of our pledges to curb it – should we not institute all sorts of measures to protect our farmlands, crops and existing cities? One fears that the RUDA project may eclipse the significance of Lahore, which is one of the country’s most important cities but has recently seen an increase in crime and pollution – among other problems. The government should develop a master plan for Lahore’s revitalisation and development. More green belts should be developed in and around this historic city, and a better system of waste management should be introduced.

Hopefully, a good administrative team led by a competent head can transform Lahore from an ‘ancient abode’ to an ‘ultra-modern urban landscape’.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore