Call to expedite development work on media colony

NOWSHERA: Tehsil Chairman Ishaq Khattak on Monday called upon the journalist community to play their vital role in strengthening the democracy and supremacy of the democratic institutions.

Speaking at a function held at the Nowshera Press Club for the newly-elected members, he said that constructive journalism would always be welcomed to help resolve the core issues being confronted by the people and the country.

Besides members of the press club, Haider Khan Palosai, Muhammad Saleem Khan advocate, Iftikhar Khan advocate, Muhammad Waleed Akhtar and others also attended the function.Ishaq Khattak, who is also the son of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, said that free and impartial journalism was of paramount importance for the development of the country and the prosperity of the people.

He urged the media persons to pinpoint issues being faced by the people and give plausible solutions for the same to facilitate the masses.“We believe in free media, therefore, the journalists should utilise their capabilities to highlight the problems of the people of Nowshera and put forward workable solutions,” he said.

Earlier, Nowshera Press Club president hafiz Tafheemur Rahman and general secretary Shahenshah welcomed the guests and gave a detailed briefing about the problems of the press club. Former president Mushtaq Paracha lauded the efforts and services of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak for establishing the media colony and its development.