Gandapur discusses promotion of tourism in AJK

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur was called on by President PTI (AJK) and Senior Minister of AJK Government, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Monday.

Promotion of tourism and other issues of mutual interests came under discussion in detail during the meeting. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan told the federal minister that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, state-of-the-art projects would be initiated in AJK for promotion of tourism and urbanisation.

The investors would be provided opportunities of investments through business friendly one-window operation, he added. He said that modern town planning mechanism would be devised in all three AJK divisions including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Poonch and state-of-the-art tourism spots would be established in surroundings of the river in Muzaffarabad which would further increase the beauty of the AJK capital.Tanveer Ilyas said that besides town planning, proper waste management network would be formed in all cities of the AJK.