Revenue Dept officials suspended in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Revenue Department officials including Sub-Registrars, Settlement Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Registry Moharrars have been suspended by the provincial Revenue and Estate Department and directed to report to the director of land records Peshawar.

Sources said that most of the suspended officials were reportedly involved in illegal practices.

According to office order No. LR-IV/ Settlement /T & P/ 219-28 issued by Deputy Director Land Records Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Javed Ghazi Sub-Registrar Abbottabad, Abid Hussain Sub-Registrar Mansehra and Shaukat Hussain Shah Settlement Tehsildar Mansehra were suspended with immediate effect and directed to report the chief settlement officer, director land records Peshawar. Interestingly, no reason for the suspension of the officials was mentioned in the office order.

Another official order stated that consequent upon recommendations of commissioner Hazara Division, Chanzeb Khan, Girdawar (Revenue) currently posted in settlement operation Mansehra as Naib Tehsildar has been suspended and directed to report to the deputy commissioner Abbottabad.

The letter stated that Siddique, Girdawar (Revenue) currently posted in settlement operation Mansehra as Naib Tehsildar had been suspended and directed to report deputy commissioner Mansehra.

Muhammad Asif, Registry Moharar Abbottabad and Ejaz, Registry Moharrar, Mansehra were also suspended and directed to report to the inspector general of registration and director land records Peshawar.