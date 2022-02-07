8 suspects held during search, combing operation

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Sunday that the search operations have been started to trace the hideouts of the anti-state and anti-social elements.
He said that purpose of the operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city adding that the security in the federal capital is enhanced.
Meanwhile, eight suspects were taken into custody by the capital police, 3 motorbikes without documents were shifted to the police station during a massive search and combing operation conducted in the limits of the Secretariat Police Station, said the police spokesman here on Sunday.
A search operation was conducted in areas of the Secretariat Police Station in which a heavy contingent of police force participated under the supervision of SP City Zone Kamran Amir Khan.
During the search, eight suspects were shifted to the police station for verification. During the search operation, 179 houses and 270 persons were searched; three motorbikes without documents were shifted to the police station.
Islamabad :Pakistan National Rose Society organised a meeting of new office-bearers and executives in...
Islamabad : The population of Afghan Urial has increased up to 493 in Pakistan showing a little bit of improvement due...
Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned to provide more...
Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said that despite financial...
Islamabad : Minorities Alliance Pakistan has urged the government to provide protection to the lives and properties...
Islamabad : Besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe and...
Comments