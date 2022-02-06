Shehbaz briefs Nawaz, Fazl on meeting with Zardari, Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif about Saturday’s meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He contacted party supremo Nawaz Sharif by telephone and informed him about the details of the meeting, said PMLN senior leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement issued here on Saturday.

She said after consulting Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz announced convening a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee on Monday, Feb 7, 2022.

Shehbaz also talked to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by telephone and briefed him about the talks held with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. He told the Maulana he would take him into confidence in a face-to-face meeting in the coming days.

The decision to convene the PDM meeting was taken in the light of discussions between the two leaders, she said and concluded that the date for PDM meeting would be announced later.