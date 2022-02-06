ECP slaps Rs50,000 fine on JUIF candidate

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped Rs50,000 fine on a candidate of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) for the local government elections in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

The district administration also refused permission to JUIF to hold a rally at the Fawara Chowk that was to be addressed by the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

An official said the JUIF candidate Mohammad Kafeel Nizami was fined Rs50,000 for the violation of the code of conduct for elections. He was also warned of strict action in case of another violation.

Besides, the district administration barred the JUIF from holding a rally in Dera Ismail Khan, terming it a violation of the code of conduct for the polls.

The district election commissioner had written to the deputy commissioner and district police officer to stop the jalsa as it was a violation of the code of conduct.

The other day the ECP had directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to oust federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur forcibly from Dera Ismail Khan till culmination of the coming local government elections.

The orders were issued after the ECP took stern notice of the continued violation of code of conduct for the elections by Ali Amin Gandapur.

The LG polls in city council Dera Ismail Khan were postponed after the murder of one of the candidates for the slot of the mayor. The polls are now being held on February 13.