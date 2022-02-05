Democracy can’t function without local govts: PMLN

LAHORE: Democracy cannot function without local governments. Obstacles were put in the way of transfer of powers to the grassroots level by the PTI government, said PML-N leaders while addressing a press conference at Model Town on Friday.

Awais Leghari, Ataullah Tarar, Azma Bukhari and members of the Standing Committee on Local Bodies of the Punjab Assembly said the PMLN had successfully held LG elections in 2016 in which more than 58,000 people were elected. He said Buzdar pushed the province into darkness. After 30 months of court battle, the Supreme Court restored LG institutions. He said despite not appointing Hamza Shehbaz as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-1, the PMLN became part of the Standing Committee on Local Body Elections.

He said there is no preparation for LG elections. It is not possible to buy 65,000 machines and train 200,000 people. The opposition is not being represented in any panel. Municipal committees and corporations have been abolished. Union councils are being given different names.

Ataullah Tarar said 58,000 people had been sent home, who were restored by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Usman Buzdar has no importance and Imran Khan is controlling Punjab from Islamabad. Excessive powers have been given to the secretary Local Government. This will not be allowed to happen in Punjab. There will be no compromise on EVMs. Those responsible for Daska elections have not been punished, he said, adding that local government elections are not possible through

EVMs. Municipal committees of urban areas have been abolished without consultation. “The PMLN will soon issue a schedule for protests against the LG bill,” Leghari said and added the government has not listened to the PMLN. If the chief minister, ministers and secretaries are to be given powers, there is no point in holding local body elections. Tarar said that boycotting the elections is not a solution in any case. In this system, all powers have been given to the secretary Local Government.