PHF hires Australian trainer

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired an Australian Physical Trainer – Daniel Berry for the national hockey team, here on Friday. An official of the PHF informed that Berry will reach Pakistan by the end of this month and will be available for the second phase of the national hockey team training camp.

The first phase of the training camp will conclude on February 8. The players will participate in a tournament to be held in Gujranwala. Furthermore, the second phase of the camp will begin at the National Hockey Stadium after the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.