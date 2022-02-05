PHF hires Australian trainer

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired an Australian Physical Trainer – Daniel Berry for the national hockey team, here on Friday. An official of the PHF informed that Berry will reach Pakistan by the end of this month and will be available for the second phase of the national hockey team training camp.
The first phase of the training camp will conclude on February 8. The players will participate in a tournament to be held in Gujranwala. Furthermore, the second phase of the camp will begin at the National Hockey Stadium after the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.
LONDON: Joe Root was confirmed as England’s Test captain for next month’s tour of the West Indies by interim...
KARACHI: The Airmen Golf Club’s long and windy course is counted among the toughest in Pakistan. Add bumpy and...
ISLAMABAD: Captain Qasim Akram led Pakistan to a thumping 238 runs win against Sri Lanka for the fifth position...
YAOUNDE: Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are getting ready to face off against each other in the...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s strategy is always to build “a team for now and tomorrow”, revealing the...
KARACHI: As many as 48 national players are participating in two international satellite squash events at Ayub Stadium...
Comments