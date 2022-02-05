Sarah wins ladies tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob prevailed over Noor Malik (WAPDA) in a one-sided final to win the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis title at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the final, Sarah Mahboob outplayed Noor Malik 6-1, 6-1 to lift the trophy. Sarah was flawless and gave little opportunity to her opponent in winning the title easily.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was the chief guest and along with Arshad Malik, Chairman WG Group of companies, distributed the prizes.

The President PTF lauded Shahida Kausar Farooq efforts in organizing the tournament for the promotion of women’s tennis in Pakistan and congratulated both the finalists on their performance.