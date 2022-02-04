Hockey officials named

LAHORE: The PHF has appointed a panel of technical officials and umpires for the All Pakistan Commissioner Gujranwala Gold Cup Hockey Tournament.
According to details, a panel of technical officials and umpires of tournament were announced under the supervision of Pakistan Hockey Federation and Punjab Hockey Association includes certified officials. Olympian Danish Kaleem has been appointed as Tournament Director while Rana Liaqat Ali (Attock) has been appointed as Assistant Tournament Director with other officials.
ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob and Noor Malik will vie for the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis singles title...
KARACHI: UEFA pro-licence coaching panel, also carrying Dennis Ricardo Baino of Belgium, arrived here on Thursday from...
ABU DHABI: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will attempt to lead Chelsea to more silverware and a first Club World Cup...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his “version” of what happened during the fiasco...
PARIS: The Winter Olympic competition stretches over 18 days, offering the chance for remarkable athletes to showcase...
YAOUNDE: Sadio Mane hailed his Senegal teammates after they beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in Yaounde to reach their second...
Comments