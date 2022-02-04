Hockey officials named

LAHORE: The PHF has appointed a panel of technical officials and umpires for the All Pakistan Commissioner Gujranwala Gold Cup Hockey Tournament.

According to details, a panel of technical officials and umpires of tournament were announced under the supervision of Pakistan Hockey Federation and Punjab Hockey Association includes certified officials. Olympian Danish Kaleem has been appointed as Tournament Director while Rana Liaqat Ali (Attock) has been appointed as Assistant Tournament Director with other officials.